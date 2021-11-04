CPI (M) seeks arrest of BJP leader for hate speech

Jammu CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami on Wednesday demanded the arrest of BJP leader and former MLC Vikram Randhawa. He also raised questions over government inaction against him, even as stringent laws were in place to tackle such utterances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Even after exhorting his supporters to beat up Kashmiris and skin them alive, which is an open call to violence, he has not been even arrested. In contrast, students who had reportedly cheered for Pakistan over a cricket match victory have been charged with sedition and put behind bars,” said Tarigami in a press release.

On Tuesday, the J&K unit of the BJP removed Randhawa from all party posts, including that of the state secretary of the party, with immediate effect.

Police have registered a case against him under Section 295-A and 505(2) of the IPC. He was seen making remarks about the way Muslims pray and about the triple Talaq. Though Randhawa has tendered an apology, his controversial remarks have not gone down well with the civil society in the UT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In May, Randhawa had tendered unconditional apology before Union minister Jitendra Singh after the latter had slapped ₹1 crore defamation suit in a Delhi court. At that time Randhawa, who is president of Stone Crushers Association in Jammu, had accused Jitendra of aiding illegal mining from the Tawi riverbed. He had also accused the then district mineral officer Ankur Sachdeva, Jammu divisional commissioner, and SSP Jammu.