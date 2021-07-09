Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / CPI zonal commander held in Aurangabad
others

CPI zonal commander held in Aurangabad

The Kaimur police along with a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested zonal commander of banned extremist faction of Communist Party of India (Maoist) (CPI) and explosives’ expert in Aurangabad on Friday, officials said
By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:32 PM IST
HT Image

The Kaimur police along with a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested zonal commander of banned extremist faction of Communist Party of India (Maoist) (CPI) and explosives’ expert in Aurangabad on Friday, officials said.

Wanted in over 10 cases of Maoist attack in southern hilly districts of Kaimur, Rohtas and Aurangabad, the Maoist was arrested from Semrahua village under Bandeya police station, superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said.

“The CPI commander was also in charge of levy collection and recruitment for the outfit. He has important information about command structure and economic resources of the banned organization,” Kumar said.

Police is in contact with counterparts in neighbouring districts and in bordering districts of Uttar Pradesh to know complete antecedent of the arrested Maoist, the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

Can you count the tigers in these photos tweeted by IAS officer?

‘You shall not wag’: Kitten vigorously tries to stop doggo’s tail wagging. Watch

This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP