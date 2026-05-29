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Crackdown against 526 persons for consuming liquor at public places in Gurugram

Gurugram police have acted against 526 people for public drinking in 10 days, intensifying efforts to ensure road safety and curb open liquor consumption.

Published on: May 29, 2026 04:08 AM IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Gurugram:Gurugram police have taken action against at least 526 people in 10 days for consuming liquor in open areas, inside cars or at public places across the city to make the road safe for commuters, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the crackdown was intensified on the directions of Gurugram police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, who took charge on May 19. (Representative photo)
Police said the crackdown was intensified on the directions of Gurugram police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, who took charge on May 19. (Representative photo)

Police said the crackdown was intensified on the directions of Gurugram police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, who took charge on May 19.

Officials said intensive patrolling is being carried out in areas around liquor outlets and anyone found consuming liquor in the open is being taken to the concerned police station for bound-down or preventive action under section 172 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Naveen Sharma, ACP (crime), said that bound-down action was taken against at least 526 persons till Wednesday night. “Meetings have been held with liquor shop owners to ensure they do not allow liquor to be served on their premises. Action will also be taken against them for violating the law,” he said.

Sharma said eateries operating near liquor outlets, which allegedly encouraged public drinking, have either been removed or shut.

ACP said that most of the liquor shops are on public roads. “Women face a tough time due to public consumption of liquor and it also leaves a negative impression on children. We are working to end this practice,” he added.

 
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