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Crackdown on sand mafia: 11 sand-laden tractors seized, one held in Gaya Ji

The action was part of a drive launched to check the sand mafia, who allegedly injured five policemen in an attack in Sindhugarh police station area this week.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 09:32 pm IST
By Prasun K Mishra, Gaya Ji
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Police on Thursday seized 11 sand-laden tractors and arrested a driver during raids in Bareini Ghat mining fields in Belaganj police station area of Gaya Ji district, officials said.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

The action was part of a drive launched to check the sand mafia, who allegedly injured five policemen in an attack in Sindhugarh police station area this week.

Gaya Ji senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sushil Kumar said that a team led by deputy superintendent of police (DySP) (Law and Order), Ravi Prakash Singh, was formed, including teams from Belaganj, Chandauti, Men and Pai Bigha police stations.They raided the site at 4am and found large-scale illegal sand mining being conducted.

While the sand mafia succeeded in fleeing, Sandeep Kumar of Bathani Katari village, was arrested and the tractors were seized. A case has been registered under BNS sections 303(2) (theft), 317(2) (retention of stolen property) and 111(4) (organised crime), section 56 of the Bihar Minerals (Concession, Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) (Amendment) Rules, 2024, and section 21 of the MMDR Act.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Crackdown on sand mafia: 11 sand-laden tractors seized, one held in Gaya Ji
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Crackdown on sand mafia: 11 sand-laden tractors seized, one held in Gaya Ji
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