Create jobs, Jalandhar DC to sports goods industry

Jalandhar Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Tuesday visited leading sports goods manufacturing company, FC Sondhi and Co Pvt Lt, at Suranussi in Jalandhar and took feedback on their manpower requirement. Thori said the administration wanted to solicit a partnership so that jobs are created in sports manufacturing and the society benefits. Managing director of the company Rajeev Anurag Sondhi told the DC that they were more than happy to provide feedback.

