Create jobs, Jalandhar DC to sports goods industry

Jalandhar DC said he wanted to make sure that the industry and the administration cooperated together to ensure society can create jobs that ultimately benefit all
Jalandhar DC Ghanshyam Thori met leading sports manufacturer FC Sondhi and Company and asked for feedback on manpower requirement and creating jobs. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:45 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Jalandhar Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Tuesday visited leading sports goods manufacturing company, FC Sondhi and Co Pvt Lt, at Suranussi in Jalandhar and took feedback on their manpower requirement. Thori said the administration wanted to solicit a partnership so that jobs are created in sports manufacturing and the society benefits. Managing director of the company Rajeev Anurag Sondhi told the DC that they were more than happy to provide feedback.

