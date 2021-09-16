Criminal cases against MPs/ MLAs: Probe in 42 criminal cases of 82 cases pending in Punjab: Police tell HC

Chandigarh Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana high court that of 82 criminal cases registered against sitting and former MPs and MLAs in the state, the probe has been completed only in 40 cases. Police have also told the court that to expedite probe in a rape case against MLA Simarjit Bains, a Special Investigation (SIT) team has been constituted.

An affidavit filed by Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Inspector General of Police (Crime-3) says the challan has been presented in the 40 cases only, including untraced and cancellation reports in eight cases, and 42 cases are pending investigation. The report shared does not name most of the law makers and also does not give dates and details of alleged offences in most cases.

The details were submitted during the hearing of a plea in which the court is monitoring criminal cases against law makers upon orders from the apex court since February 2021.

In MLA Simarjit Bains’ case, where the court had pulled up the state authorities upon finding that 17 FIRs are under investigation against him, the police have told the court that it has constituted an SIT headed by Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, ADCP (Investigation) to expedite probe in the rape case registered in Ludhiana. Bhatti, who was present in the court assured that she would complete the investigation within four weeks. Prosecution sanction has been sought in rape case against Bains, the court was informed. She also assured the court that she would also look into the allegations of intimidation of witnesses by Bains.

Proceedings of a meeting conducted to review cases against MPs/ MLAs reveal that in the Ropar Range, six cases have been registered, of which five are in Mohali. Five cases are registered against MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and one case is against the SAD MLA. In two cases, cancellation reports have been filed. The report does not give details of persons against whom these cases were registered.

In Ludhiana range, eight cases are registered, of which seven are of law and order related situations. In Amritsar range, seven cases stand registered and in two cases, untraced reports have been filed and challan presented in two cases.

The report adds that in Patiala range, six cases are registered, two in Patiala district and four of Sangrur district. All cases are related to law and order situation.

As of Faridkot range, the report reveals that 10 cases are registered, of which five are in Muktsar Sahib, three in Faridkot and two in Moga. The matter stands adjourned now for October 13