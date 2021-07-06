Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Crowdfunding raises 18 crore to treat Kerala child with rare genetic disorder
others

Crowdfunding raises 18 crore to treat Kerala child with rare genetic disorder

The child’s 15-year-old sister, Afra, also has the same disorder and is paralysed due to delay in diagnosis and treatment.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Doctors at MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode, who are treating Mohammed said that his genetic disorder can be treated if the medicine is administered before he turns two.(HT Archive)

In a massive crowdfunding drive, people raised 18 crore in Kerala’s Kannur within seven days for an 18-month-old child, suffering from muscular atrophy – a rare genetic disorder that causes degeneration of muscles.

The MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode suggested that Mohammed should be administered a dose of Zolgensma, which is one of the costliest drugs in the world. His 15-year-old sister, Afra, who is also suffering from the same disease and is being treated at the MIMS Hospital, is paralysed below the waist due to delay in diagnosis and treatment, according to reports.

The treatment committee led by MLA M Vijin appealed to the public to crowdfund for the treatment of Mohammed. Afra had also put up a video of her sitting on her wheelchair, seeking help to buy the world’s most expensive medicine, which has to be imported from the US. The video was reportedly aired by several news channels. Contributions for Mohammed’s treatment came in from around the world.

On Monday, the committee informed that they received more than 18 crore and asked people to not donate anymore. The committee has also petitioned the state government to initiate the procedure of obtaining the medicine from the US, news agency PTI reported.

According to the doctors at MIMS Hospital, Mohammed’s disorder can be treated if he is administered the medicine before turning two.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crowdfunding campaign kerala spinal muscular atrophy

Related Stories

others

Odia Dalit rapper’s Oxford dream inches closer to reality due to crowdfunding

PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 02:28 PM IST
india news

Crowdfunding raises 60 lakh for 24-yr-old techie’s treatment; needs more help

UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 12:15 AM IST
india news

Himanta Biswa Sarma floats crowdfunding campaign to help keep ‘free vaccine’ pledge

PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:46 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP