Crowdfunding raises 18 crore to treat Kerala child with rare genetic disorder

In a massive crowdfunding drive, people raised ₹18 crore in Kerala’s Kannur within seven days for an 18-month-old child, suffering from muscular atrophy – a rare genetic disorder that causes degeneration of muscles.

The MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode suggested that Mohammed should be administered a dose of Zolgensma, which is one of the costliest drugs in the world. His 15-year-old sister, Afra, who is also suffering from the same disease and is being treated at the MIMS Hospital, is paralysed below the waist due to delay in diagnosis and treatment, according to reports.

The treatment committee led by MLA M Vijin appealed to the public to crowdfund for the treatment of Mohammed. Afra had also put up a video of her sitting on her wheelchair, seeking help to buy the world’s most expensive medicine, which has to be imported from the US. The video was reportedly aired by several news channels. Contributions for Mohammed’s treatment came in from around the world.

On Monday, the committee informed that they received more than ₹18 crore and asked people to not donate anymore. The committee has also petitioned the state government to initiate the procedure of obtaining the medicine from the US, news agency PTI reported.

According to the doctors at MIMS Hospital, Mohammed’s disorder can be treated if he is administered the medicine before turning two.