CRPF commandant booked in disproportionate assets case

LUCKNOW The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a case against a Lucknow-based CRPF Commandant, Neeraj Kumar Pandey, on the allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to his income. As per the allegation, the CRPF personnel has assets worth ₹5.61 crore (approximately) -- which is 108% of his income.

Further investigation is ongoing in the case.

Searches were conducted at four places -- including Lucknow, Noida, Mirzapur, and Delhi -- in connection with the case. These raids have revealed the personnel’s investments in immovable properties in Ranchi, Varanasi, Noida, and along Yamuna Expressway. These properties, cumulatively worth ₹4.6 core (approximately), are registered in the name of the accused & his family members.

In addition, bank deposits to the tune of ₹1.02 crore (approximately) and bank transactions worth nearly ₹6.18 crore have also surfaced during the probe. The transactions were made by the accused, his kin, and the companies they own. Besides, documents of other movable/immovable assets -- including jewellery and shares -- have also been unearthed.

