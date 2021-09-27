Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cruise boat flagged off in Varanasi to mark World Tourism Day

UP minister says Varanasi’s tourism has a different identity. It introduces a tourist to Varanasi’s culture.
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh tourism minister Neelkanth Tiwari (not in pic) flagged off a cruise boat at Sant Ravidas Ghat, Varanasi on World Tourism Day on Monday. (ht photo)

Uttar Pradesh tourism minister Neelkanth Tiwari flagged off a cruise boat at Sant Ravidas Ghat, Varanasi on World Tourism Day on Monday.

A group of school students enjoyed the inaugural ride on the cruise boat.

On the occasion, the minister also felicitated eight people for their role in boosting tourism in Kashi. Those honored include Pandit Kishori Raman Dubey founder of Gangotri Seva Samiti, Shashidhar Issar, senior theater artiste, Vijay Dwivedi , a hotelier, Anil Singh, assistant archaeologist at ASI, Manjari Malviya, operator, Alakhnanda cruise, Abhishek Sharma, tourist guide, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, a tourist and Mantu Upadhyay also a tourist.

Tiwari said Kashi’s tourism has a different identity. It introduces a tourist to Kashi’s culture. A number of facilities had been added for the tourists in Kashi such as more tourist spots have been developed.

He said that eco-tourism was being promoted as it has potential to generate employment opportunities. There are several tourist spots in and around Kashi which had the potential to attract tourism.

Earlier, Tiwari flagged off a skating rally in which 25 members participated. The members will skate their way to Lucknow and would reach their destination on October 2. On their way, they would apprise the people of different tourist spots in Kashi and their importance.

A tourism calender was also unveiled by the tourism department to apprise the tourists of various important events in Kashi. The members of organizing committees of Dev Deepawali were also honoured on the occasion.

