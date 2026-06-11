Chennai, DRI sleuths have seized five kgs of crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately ₹5 crore in the international market, from a Malaysian-bound passenger at the Chennai International Airport.

Crystal Meth worth ₹5 cr seized at Chennai Airport, one held

The passenger, identified as Sivayogeswaran Rajkumar, a resident of Batlagundu in Dindigul district, was detained at Terminal 2 of the airport on Wednesday night just before boarding an IndiGo flight bound for Kuala Lumpur, officials said on Thursday.

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According to airport sources, the operation was executed based on specific prior intelligence received by the central agency regarding an attempt to smuggle a large consignment of narcotics out of the country. Acting on the tip-off, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials mounted a discreet vigil at the departure terminal.

During the check-in process at 'Island A', DRI officer Lokesh Kumar Jangid approached the airline counter staff. "The staff was instructed to clear the passenger for immigration as per routine protocol but to hold back his checked-in baggage at the counter under Customs' instructions," an official source privy to the development said.

Rajkumar had arrived at the counter with two pieces of check-in baggage. Once his check-in process was completed and he proceeded to the immigration area, a DRI team intercepted and detained him at the Departure Customs office.

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequent inspection of the retained suitcase led to the discovery of four suspicious packets, weighing approximately 1.25 kg each, concealed inside. Initial testing confirmed the substance to be crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequent inspection of the retained suitcase led to the discovery of four suspicious packets, weighing approximately 1.25 kg each, concealed inside. Initial testing confirmed the substance to be crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth. {{/usCountry}}

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The passenger has been formally arrested. He was later shifted to the DRI urban office for further interrogation and legal proceedings under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Customs Act, officials added.

Meanwhile, investigators have launched a deeper probe into the passenger's background. Since the suspect had obtained his passport from the Madurai passport office, a team is currently probing the local network and handler details to identify the masterminds behind the smuggling attempt.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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