Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / CSIR-NCL principal scientist Prasad appointed director of CeNS
others

CSIR-NCL principal scientist Prasad appointed director of CeNS

PUNE BLV Prasad, senior principal scientist from the Physical and Materials Chemistry (PMC) division of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) Pune, has been chosen as director of the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:39 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE BLV Prasad, senior principal scientist from the Physical and Materials Chemistry (PMC) division of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) Pune, has been chosen as director of the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru.

CeNS is an autonomous research institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Presently, Prasad is working as chairman of the CSIR-NCL division. He had his schooling and early education in Vijayawada, in Andhra Pradesh. He obtained a master’s in Science and PhD in Chemistry from Hyderabad Central University. After two post-doctoral stints, one at Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan, and the second at the Kansas State University, United States, he joined CSIR-NCL in 2003. His department actively works in the general area of material synthesis and in particular nanoparticles and nanoscale materials.

Prasad has been recognised with several awards that include the most recent Prof CNR Rao national prize for Chemical research, MRSI-ICSC Materials Science Annual Prize for 2020, a Young Career Award from the DST Nano Mission, a bronze medal from the Chemical Research Society of India in 2013, and the Raman Research Fellowship (CSIR) in 2012. He was admitted as a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (London) in 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP