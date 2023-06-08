CSMIA opens new valet services

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has launched its dedicated valet services at the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP).

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The services has been introduced to ease the parking experience for all its passengers.

A team of exceptional valet attendants will ensure the vehicle is handled with the utmost care upon the passengers’ arrival at P10, Terminal 2.

The service can be availed by registering at the dedicated counter in front of Gate No. 3 and 6 for ₹300.

The valet service aims to save time for passengers by providing a quick and efficient parking solution.

The cars will be parked by trained, amiable, and uniformed valet drivers in a safe and secure allocated space.

The introduction of valet parking marks a significant milestone in the airport’s ongoing efforts to redefine excellence in customer service.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON