Culvert collapses in Kesariya

BETTIAH A culvert over a tributary of Gandak river collapsed in Kesariya block of East Champaran on Thursday, disconnecting two villages from block headquarters, official said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 09:59 PM IST
BETTIAH

A culvert over a tributary of Gandak river collapsed in Kesariya block of East Champaran on Thursday, disconnecting two villages from block headquarters, official said.

“The culvert was old and collapsed due to heavy water pressure,” said Praveen Kumar Sinha, circle officer (CO), Kesariya.

“Around 80 families living in two villages have been affected. We have arranged a boat for their movement,” he said.

Meanwhile, flood-like situation persisted in some villages in Sangrampur block in East Champaran following a surge in the water level in Gadank river. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued 45 people from different villages. “They were trapped in their houses in low-lying areas. We shifted them to the safer places,” said Santosh Kumar, Inspector NRRF.

In West Champaran, water receded in many villages due to lower discharge of water from Valmikinagar barrage, but vehicular movement on Chanpatiya-Narkartiaganj road and Lauriya-Narkaritaganj road continued to be disrupted as water from Sikarahana river overflowed, officials said.

