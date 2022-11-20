Curtains come down on Punjab State Special Olympics in Ludhiana

Punjab State Special Olympics which saw the participation of over 600 students came to a close on Sunday here. As many as six schools were awarded the Best School trophy, in their respective categories, on the closing day.

Ambuja Manovikas Kendra, Saint Joseph Jalandhar and DSOA Tarantaran bagged the first prize in the first, second and third group, respectively. JSS Asha Kiran Hoshiarpur, Saint Francis Pathankot and DSOA Mohali obtained the second positions. The groups were formed according to the number of students participating in the tournament.

Players with special abilities from as many as 45 schools participated in the championship.

Coordinator of the event, Niranjan Singh, said, “The games provide an opportunity to the specially-abled students to take part in sports as the games are specially devised as per their needs.” He said the tournament is held every year.