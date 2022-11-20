Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Curtains come down on Punjab State Special Olympics in Ludhiana

Curtains come down on Punjab State Special Olympics in Ludhiana

others
Published on Nov 20, 2022 11:24 PM IST

Players with special abilities from as many as 45 schools participated in Punjab State Special Olympics in Ludhiana

Students being felicitated on the concluding day of Punjab State Special Olympics in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab State Special Olympics which saw the participation of over 600 students came to a close on Sunday here. As many as six schools were awarded the Best School trophy, in their respective categories, on the closing day.

Ambuja Manovikas Kendra, Saint Joseph Jalandhar and DSOA Tarantaran bagged the first prize in the first, second and third group, respectively. JSS Asha Kiran Hoshiarpur, Saint Francis Pathankot and DSOA Mohali obtained the second positions. The groups were formed according to the number of students participating in the tournament.

Players with special abilities from as many as 45 schools participated in the championship.

Coordinator of the event, Niranjan Singh, said, “The games provide an opportunity to the specially-abled students to take part in sports as the games are specially devised as per their needs.” He said the tournament is held every year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP