CUSB set to introduce NCC as elective subject at undergraduate level

PATNA

In a first, Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), Gaya, is set to introduce the National Cadet Corps (NCC) as an elective subject in graduation courses from the academic session beginning in 2021.

Varsity officials said the decision was taken after approval of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to consider NCC as generic elective credit course (GECC) under Choice Based Credit Scheme (CBCS) in consonance of the New Education Policy 2020.

CUSB vice-chancellor HCS Rathore said, “After approval of UGC and circulars issued by the All India Council of Technical Education and Ministry of Defence for offering NCC as a main subject in colleges, we received the proposal of Brigadier CC Jaleel, group commander of Gaya NCC, for introducing the course in the varsity’s curriculum.”

“We have accepted the proposal but still need to fulfil certain formalities like recognition of course through board of studies, expert committee, approval of Academic Council prior offering the course. If all goes well, we would commence the course in the coming academic session”, he said.

Elaborating the course plan, CUSB’s public relation officer Muddasir Alam said, “The NCC course consists of 24 credits in which 14 are allotted for Institutional Training and 10 credits are allotted for two 10 days Annual Training Camps. After completing the prescribed criteria, cadets would be to earn the credits for their concerned degrees along with the A, B & C certificates”.

“We are the first varsity in the state to initiate the course as full-fledged main subject at undergraduate level,” he said.

In 2018, CUSB initiated NCC as service organisation only for female students.