CVO deputes 8 vets to treat Fatehpur DM’s cow!

Fatehpur district’s officiating chief veterinary officer (CVO) Dr SK Tiwari deputed eight government veterinary doctors to treat the ailing cow of district magistrate Anupriya Dubey through an order dated June 9, 2022.

After a copy of the order went viral on the social media, the CVO claimed that the order was withdrawn within a day of it being issued. On the other hand, Fatehpur DM Anupriya Dubey sees it as a conspiracy by certain district veterinary officials repeatedly being pulled up for long absences from duty under various flimsy grounds.

The order states that the government vets will perform daily check-ups of the sick bovine twice a day—in the morning and in the evening. They will also submit a report to the CVO after performing these check-ups, the order says.

The order, a copy of which is with HT, while listing the names of seven government vets who are to visit on the specified day of the week also lists names of an additional government vet who are to attend the cow in case the vet of a given day is unable to attend to the cow. The order is signed by Dr SK Tiwari as CVO failing to mention anywhere that he is the officiating CVO.

When contacted, CVO, Fatehpur, Dr RD Ahirwar said he has been on medical leave since April 28 and the charge is with deputy CVO Dr SK Tiwari. Dr Tiwari said the order was issued as the cow of the DM had recently undergone a surgery and needed proper medical care.

“However, I withdrew the order the very next day owing to some reasons. I have no idea how the order, copy of which was sent to the vets on WhatsApp group, went viral,” he said.

Fatehpur, Anupriya Dubey, termed the whole incident a conspiracy. “I have been pulling up the CVO and deputy CVO, who is now officiating as the CVO, for the practice of the vets under them proceeding on long absences from duty on one ground or the other neglecting the task of attending to the cows in government shelters at a time when exercise is under way to collect fodder for them in accordance with the state government’s orders,” she said.

“Neither the CVO who had now proceeded on leave nor the deputy CVO have taken any action against the erring vets. The officiating CVO issued the order and withdrew it the very next day and its sole intension seems to be to make it viral and create problems,” she added. “Senior officials have been informed of the entire incident,” the DM said.