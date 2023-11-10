Cyber fraudsters duping people through lucrative job, business offers

Amidst online fraudsters continually changing their modus operandi, the cyber cell has received a fresh set of complaints about cybercriminals luring netizens with promises of earning money from home and subsequently duping them out of lakhs of rupees. These online fraudsters initially offer benefits worth a few thousand rupees and then deceive people into losing several lakhs in cash.

Interestingly, people themselves have transferred cash into the bank accounts of fraudsters. Often, lucrative offers of online income on Instagram and Telegram may lead people into the trap of cyber fraudsters.

Following the complaint, cyber cell has launched a massive awareness campaign focusing on students and youths, as they are the prime targets of fraudsters who dupe them through job offers.

In one such case, Kareli resident Anubhav Srivastava lost ₹69 lakh after being lured into an online business. Dozens of people are now approaching the cyber cell after being duped by online conmen in the same manner. Officials said that the modus operandi in nearly all cases is similar.

Cyber cell officials said cyber fraudsters post advertisements for lucrative jobs or business offers on Instagram and Telegram and provide their WhatsApp numbers. Once a person accepts the offer, they are added to the Telegram group. The person is then given the task of liking and sharing videos or photographs on YouTube and other social media sites. The person is promised thousands of rupees every day if they reach the target. After gaining the confidence of such people, they are offered a profit share of the business.

The officials further explained that in the first step, a person is asked to give Rs. 10,000 in cash on the pretext of investing in cryptocurrency. The person is added to the group through a unique ID where others deal in cryptocurrency. The person is then told that they have earned many points in cryptocurrency that can be turned into cash after depositing more cash. The cyber fraudsters then ask people to transfer cash worth several lakhs into their bank accounts.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Chandra urged people to stay away from such offers on the internet and inform the police if they receive suspicious calls with such offers. A massive awareness campaign has been launched in this regard.

