others

Cyber helpdesk to come up at each police station in Praygaraj

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Cases of cyber frauds are on the rise and even the High Court had pulled up police and banks for failing to control them. (HT file photo)

Cyber helpdesk with specially trained policemen would soon be set up in each police station in the district for quick registration of complaints of cybercrime and initiating prompt action, police officials said.

The 15-day special training for such policemen would start from Wednesday, police officials said adding that cops with technical knowledge would be given preference in training.

This initiative has been taken on the instructions of director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goyal, police officials said.

Officials admitted that cases of cyber frauds were on the rise and that even the High Court had pulled up police and banks for failing to control them.

“A computer operator, woman constable at women help desk and four constables and four sub inspectors at each police station will be given special training from Wednesday in controlling cybercrimes and helping the aggrieved,” inspector general (IG) of police (range) KP Singh said.

At present, those who approach local police stations with complaints regarding cybercrimes are first sent to cyber cell and their FIR is registered at police stations after enquiry by cyber cell. Cases are registered at cyber police station only if the fraud is worth over 1 lakh, officials said.

Cyber fraud victims usually fail to get their money back if immediate action is not taken. However, in cases where prompt action is initiated the police can freeze the bank account of conmen and can recover cash within 24 hours, officials said.

