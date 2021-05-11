Home / Cities / Others / Cyber Police Kashmir saves 13 lakhs lost in cyber frauds, scams
others

Cyber Police Kashmir saves 13 lakhs lost in cyber frauds, scams

Police said amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when the public is dependent on cyber platforms, the vulnerability of getting trapped into cyber scams/frauds gets increased.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Cyber Police Kashmir saves 13 lakhs lost in cyber frauds, scams

In a swift action, Cyber Police Kashmir saved 13 lakhs which was lost in cyber frauds and scams, officials said, adding that the police force received complaints regarding various online frauds, scams and other cyber crimes on a routine basis.

“During the past one month, Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, received multiple complaints wherein complainants had been duped by fraudsters in OTP and UPI frauds. In one incident, a complainant was duped of 2 lakh through UPI scam when all he wanted was a refund for the cancellation of his ticket. He was struggling to find a customer care number and obtained a number from Google search results. He received a call and was asked to download a mobile application called Team Viewer Quick Support on his cell phone. After following the steps told by the fraudsters, he was duped of 2 lakh from his bank account. The victim immediately reported the fraud,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

He said that Cyber Police Kashmir was able to recover the money from the fraudsters.

“In OTP frauds, multiple complaints were received regarding vishing (OTP) scams wherein the complainants get phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be bank officers. These fraudsters convince the complainants and inform them that their debit cards have been blocked and are due for renewal. In order to renew the debit cards, the complainants are asked to share the card details along with six digits OTP received on their cell phones. The gullible victims end up sharing their card details along with OTP and fall prey to such scams. An amount of 11 lakh was duped similarly,” the police said.

Police said amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when the public is dependent on cyber platforms, the vulnerability of getting trapped into cyber scams/frauds gets increased.

“Public is advised to refrain from downloading any remote access apps like Team viewer quick support, Anydesk App etc. or dialling fake helpline or customer care numbers found on Google search engine. These legitimate apps are remote software tools which provide a third party with complete hold of the users’ cell phones and computer. People are advised to be aware of these latest scams and not to fell prey to these fraudsters. If you or your family member get infected from Corona, you may receive a fraud call from cyber criminals that Covid-19 help will be provided, moreover, fraudsters may also ask for an advance payment and promise to provide an oxygen cylinder via home delivery, vaccines etc,” the police statement said.

In a swift action, Cyber Police Kashmir saved 13 lakhs which was lost in cyber frauds and scams, officials said, adding that the police force received complaints regarding various online frauds, scams and other cyber crimes on a routine basis.

“During the past one month, Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, received multiple complaints wherein complainants had been duped by fraudsters in OTP and UPI frauds. In one incident, a complainant was duped of 2 lakh through UPI scam when all he wanted was a refund for the cancellation of his ticket. He was struggling to find a customer care number and obtained a number from Google search results. He received a call and was asked to download a mobile application called Team Viewer Quick Support on his cell phone. After following the steps told by the fraudsters, he was duped of 2 lakh from his bank account. The victim immediately reported the fraud,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

He said that Cyber Police Kashmir was able to recover the money from the fraudsters.

“In OTP frauds, multiple complaints were received regarding vishing (OTP) scams wherein the complainants get phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be bank officers. These fraudsters convince the complainants and inform them that their debit cards have been blocked and are due for renewal. In order to renew the debit cards, the complainants are asked to share the card details along with six digits OTP received on their cell phones. The gullible victims end up sharing their card details along with OTP and fall prey to such scams. An amount of 11 lakh was duped similarly,” the police said.

Police said amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when the public is dependent on cyber platforms, the vulnerability of getting trapped into cyber scams/frauds gets increased.

“Public is advised to refrain from downloading any remote access apps like Team viewer quick support, Anydesk App etc. or dialling fake helpline or customer care numbers found on Google search engine. These legitimate apps are remote software tools which provide a third party with complete hold of the users’ cell phones and computer. People are advised to be aware of these latest scams and not to fell prey to these fraudsters. If you or your family member get infected from Corona, you may receive a fraud call from cyber criminals that Covid-19 help will be provided, moreover, fraudsters may also ask for an advance payment and promise to provide an oxygen cylinder via home delivery, vaccines etc,” the police statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP