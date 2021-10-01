Cycling, fitness expo kicks off in Ludhiana

The 12th edition of the Cycle, Fitness and Outdoor Sports Expo (CFOSE) kicked off at Government College for Girls (GCG) on Friday, with a focus on e-bicycles and vehicles.

The organisers stated that over 80 participants from all over India showcased their products at the expo. They informed that the exhibition is held every year but could not be organised last year due to the restrictions imposed amid the pandemic.

Sonia Prashar, deputy director-general, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and president of the Indian Exhibition Industry Association, along with other industrialists, inaugurated the three-day-long expo.

With cycles, e-bikes, e-rickshaws, cycle parts, gym, and fitness equipment on display, more than 1,500 visitors and dealers from Maharashtra, Gujrat, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, etc. visited the exhibition on the opening day.

Surinder Brar, MD, CFOSE, said the expo aims to bridge the gap between dealers and manufacturers and apprise them of the new technology and equipment available in the market. High-end bicycles are also on display. The focus is on e-bikes and the ‘Make in India’ campaign, he added.

Vishal Khar, business head of E Motorad, said,” People talk about e-cycles being the future ride, but we believe that the time has already come. The exhibition is a good platform to reach out to dealers and customers.”