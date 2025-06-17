CZC meet in Varanasi: Digital infra, cyber crime likely to be discussed at gathering

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inspected the venue of the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting, scheduled for June 24 at a city hotel in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh is the host of 25th CZC meeting. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting the venue of the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting, in Varanasi, on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting whereas the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand and UP will be in attendance at the high-level council session.

CM Yogi reviewed arrangements at the site, received information in detail about the arrangements from divisional commissioner S Rajalingam, and directed officials to ensure that all arrangements for the meetings remain in place.

Progress in the government’s aim to ensure availability of banks or postal banking facilities within a three-kilometer radius of villages across the country will be reviewed during the meeting, sources said.

Digital infrastructure and cyber crime are most likely among the topics to be discussed during the CZC. The issues of digital awareness among farmers is also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

During the inspection, the CM was accompanied by Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar, ministers of state (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal and Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, MLAs Saurabh Srivastava, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, police commissioner Mohit Agarwal, and district magistrate Satyendra Kumar.

The 24th CZC meeting was held in Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand.