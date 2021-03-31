Dabholkar and Pansare murder trials can start: CBI, SIT to Bombay HC

After the Bombay high court (HC) pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the special investigation team (SIT) for delaying the investigations into the murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and activist Govind Pansare, both the agencies on Tuesday informed HC that they had withdrawn their applications, which sought a stay on the commencement of trial in the cases. The agencies further stated that investigations would continue even after the trial starts.

The court after accepting the statements said that such delays were unacceptable and that it would continue monitoring the investigations, as it wanted to get to the root of the conspiracies.

A division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice Manish Pitale, while hearing the petitions of Smita Pansare and Mukta Dabholkar, relatives of the late activists, had on March 12 asked the investigating agencies to file a progress report on the probe by March 30. The petitioners’ advocate, Abhay Nevagi, had sought a court-monitored probe and said that it has been nearly eight and five years, respectively, since the murders, but the agencies had not been able to nab the conspirators or conclude the probe and begin the trial.

Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, while Pansare was shot on February 16, 2015, near his house in Kolhapur. He died four days later. The CBI is investigating Dabholkar case, while the Maharashtra SIT is probing the Pansare case.

Nevagi also informed HC that the investigators in Karnataka had managed to nab the suspects in the murder cases of activists MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh, who were killed in 2015 and 2017, respectively. HC was informed that while CBI had filed three charge sheets in Dabholkar’s murder case, SIT made no progress in the Pansare case.

On Tuesday, additional solicitor general Anil Singh for CBI, submitted an investigation progress report in a sealed cover. Singh said CBI has withdrawn a plea seeking the stay on the trial in Dabholkar case. The report stated that CBI is ready for trial but would continue investigation of conspirators.

Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi for the state SIT also submitted the probe status report in a sealed cover and informed that 10 persons have been arrested in Pansare murder case, while two are absconding.

“It is stated in the said report that SIT is ready for trial, and the investigation is in progress with respect to two absconding accused, and to find out who are involved in the conspiracy to kill Pansare,” HC noted in the order.

After hearing the submissions, the bench noted, “We do not even want the slightest of doubt that the probe is not properly done. We’ll keep on monitoring the cases. Find out what is remaining to be done and what steps have been taken by you. We’ll go to the root of the matter. If this is to happen in a modern state like Maharashtra, this court is certainly concerned.” HC has posted further hearing on April 15 and sought the status of the probe from the agencies.