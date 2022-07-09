Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dacoity attempt foiled in UP’s Prayagraj, one dead

One of the accused attacked villagers with knife while attempting to flee. He was caught and beaten up with sticks before being handed over to the police.
Published on Jul 09, 2022 11:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Alert villagers foiled a loot attempt in Majra Umapur village of Sarsedi gram panchayat under Bara police station located in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Friday night.

One of the accused attacked villagers with knife while attempting to flee. He was caught and beaten up with sticks before being handed over to the police.

The accused was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Four others are still at large. An FIR has been registered, police said.

SHO of Bara police station Kamlesh Kumar said that locals informed, five dacoits entered home of Ajay Kumar, a daily wage labourer on Friday night. Ajay raised an alarm and this angered the dacoits, one of whom attacked and injured him with a knife. However, the attacker was nabbed and assaulted by villagers before he was handed over to the police.

Bara police rushed the injured villager and the dacoit to hospital where the dacoit was declared brought dead. Ajay is undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital. “He is out of danger,” the SHO added.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said an villagers’ complaint, an FIR has been registered against five unidentified dacoits. “Efforts are on to identify the dead dacoit and this will help us reach out to the rest of the gang too,” he added.

