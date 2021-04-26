Daily Covid cases dip by 46% within a day of Sunday lockdown

The complete lockdown on Sunday was followed by a huge dip in daily Covid-19 cases on Monday, with 753 people testing positive for the virus – a 46% drop from the all-time high of 1,389 recorded the day before.

The death count, however, remained high, as 10 more residents – the youngest of them aged 28 – succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 1,309.

With the fresh cases, the active cases crossed the 7,000 mark for the first time ever, reaching 7,112, while the district’s caseload surged past 50,000.

In some relief, of the 50,356 patients infected so far, 41,935 (83.2%) have successfully beaten the virus, ahead of the national average of 82.62%.

For the past five days, the daily positive cases had remained over 800. While 879 cases were reported on April 21, another 880 were added on April 22. The number of cases then recorded a 13% jump with 995 cases on April 23. A day later, the infections came down to 861, only to see a spike of 61% with 1,389 cases on April 25.

As many as 104 Covid positive patients are admitted at government hospitals and another 964 patients are recuperating in the isolation wards of private hospitals in the district, while 8,219 are under home quarantine. A total of 24 patients are on ventilator support in different hospitals.

8 women among deceased

Among those who died on Monday were two men, aged 57 and 53, from Jawaddi and Basti Jodhewal, respectively.

Apart from the 28-year-old from Kailash Nagar, the female deceased included three aged 68, from Ramgarh village, Haibowal and Rajguru Nagar, a 60-year-old from Arya Mohalla, a 48-year-old from Basti Jodhewal, and two aged 43, from BRS Nagar and Khanna.

The latest cases included 77 from Dugri’s Urban Estate, which has been under lockdown since April 18. So far, 8,605 residents have undergone rapid antigen tests in the area.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to the residents to adhere to all safety protocols like wearing masks, maintaining social distance in public and sanitising hands frequently.

