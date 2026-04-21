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Dalit bodies allege ‘institutional murder’, demand action in Kannur BDS student death case

Dalit bodies allege ‘institutional murder’, demand action in Kannur BDS student death case

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 09:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Kannur , An action council of several Dalit organisations in Kerala on Tuesday demanded 10 crore compensation from the state government for the family of a first-year BDS student who died after falling from a building at Kannur Dental College in a suspected suicide case.

Dalit bodies allege ‘institutional murder’, demand action in Kannur BDS student death case

In a press conference here, the action council also demanded stringent action against faculty members accused of being responsible for the death of the student, Nithin Raj , a first-year BDS student at the private dental college in Anjarakandy.

Raj was found critically injured after falling from the building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

The council also called for a statewide hartal in Kerala on April 28 to protest the student's death, alleging "institutional murder" rather than suicide. It also demanded a High Court-monitored probe into the student's death.

Raj's father visited the dental college along with family members during the day. He broke down when he reached the place where his son was found injured after falling from the building.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Dalit bodies allege ‘institutional murder’, demand action in Kannur BDS student death case
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Dalit bodies allege ‘institutional murder’, demand action in Kannur BDS student death case
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