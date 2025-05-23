Dalit wedding disrupted after Jat men object to playing DJ

A marriage function in a Dalit family at village Bhureka within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura was disrupted by the people from Jat community who objected to DJ being played at the baarat on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. (Pic for representation only)

Police had to intervene to solve the issue. A case was registered against three named and two dozen unidentified people in the matter.

The case was registered under section 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (unlawful assembly for rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 76 (criminal force with intent to disrobe woman), 333 (house trespass), 324(4) (mischief), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant section of SC/ST Act at Naujheel police station of Mathura on Wednesday night.

Gunjan Singh, the circle officer at Mathura said that case has been registered at Naujheel police station on complaint lodged by one Pooran Singh, uncle of the bride, under relevant sections.

“Matter relates to dispute which arose because of music played on DJ by the barat that reached village Bhureka of Mathura district.

The altercation that took place turned into physical assault on the baratis. However, there were no evidence provided of barat being prevented from moving or barat not being allowed to carry on with the customs,” stated Gunjan Singh who said that necessary action is being taken in this regard.

Pooran Singh, the complainant alleged in FIR registered that people from Jaat community led by Krishna, Manish Kumar and Ankur along with 20 to 25 unidentified people reached the village when the barat was about to move forward. They objected to music played on DJ and the ‘’baggi’ (decorated vehicle) used in the barat.

They forced the bridegroom to get down and threatened to shoot him if their directions were not followed.

“We called the police at Dial 112 and the barat moved after police reached and provided protection. The police moved back after barat reached the venue for marriage and the accused returned with arms at about 8am in morning on Wednesday and targeted family members and insulted women in house. The accused damaged a motorcycle before returning with threats while shouting casteist slogans,” stated Pooran Singh in his complaint.