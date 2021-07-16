Darbhanga: Car transporting illegal liquor crushes jawan to death, 6 held

A car smuggling liquor crushed a police jawan to death on Thursday night in Darbhanga district, police said on Friday, adding that six persons were arrested in this connection.

Those arrested include four car passengers, officials said.

The incident took place when a police patrolling team tried to stop the vehicle, that bore registration number of New Delhi, officials said. A case has been lodged in this connection, SHO of Keoti police sation Jitendra Choudhary said.

Police said the deceased, identified as Safiur Rahman, tried to stop the vehicle while holding on to the bonnet. He was dragged by the car for nearly 200m and sustained grievous injuries.

The deceased was a native of Pathan Kabai village under Manigachchi police station of the district.

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar.

Earlier this month, a police inspector posted in the state capital was suspended for alleged links with illicit liquor mafia.