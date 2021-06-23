Darbhanga station blast: Local FSL can’t figure, CCTV clues give hope

The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Muzaffarpur, which was examining samples from a parcel that caused a low-intensity blast at Darbhanga railway station on June 17, has expressed its inability to provide a report citing lack of expertise, an official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The probe in the blast, which took place in a parcel booked from Secunderabad in a train bound for Darbhanga, continues to be inconclusive six days after the incident, though a team of Government Railway Police (GRP), which is camping in the Telangana town, is said to have got some clues from the CCTV footages.

“We will have to obtain a court order afresh for sending the collected material to more sophisticated lab as FSL Muzaffarpur couldn’t provide report citing lack of expertise,” railway SP (Muzaffarpur) Ashok Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

The parcel was booked from Secunderabad in the name of one Mohd Sofian on June 15. The consignment, carrying a bundle of ready-made clothes, caught fire following an explosion upon arrival at Darbhanga railway station, while it was being shifted. Though no one was injured, an investigation was launched by the railway police.

A glass bottle having 50 ml of unidentified liquid was retrieved from the damaged parcel packet after the blast and sent for forensic examination.

Darbhanga’s senior superintendent of police Babu Ram said local police had no role in the probe.

Meanwhile, a GRP team iin Secunderabad station is tracing the origin of a car on the basis of CCTV footage that showed four men getting down from the vehicle and carrying a packet which looked similar to the one that exploded at Darbhanga station.

A senior railway police official said the mobile number as provided in the parcel receipt had also been traced and located.

A CCTV footage from Darbhanga station obtained by GRP is said to be showing a man moving around the blast site and talking on a mobile phone. The man later boarded Swatantrata Senani Express bound for New Delhi from platform number one, sources said.

The parcel had been booked in the name of one Mohd Safian, who is yet to be found, said GRP sources.

A senior railway police officer said no other security agency had contacted him regarding a probe so far.

Darbhanga was last in news for alleged terror links in 2014, when Delhi Police arrested Tehseen alias Monu from Samastipur, who was allegedly inducted into proscribed outfit Indian Mujahideen in 2010.