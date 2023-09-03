Darjeeling school student allegedly dies by suicide; police arrest headmaster

A 14-year-old class 9 student of a school in West Bengal’s Darjeeling town allegedly died by suicide at his home on Friday evening, police said.

Police said the family members have lodged a complaint against the school alleging that their kid was under pressure to sell raffle coupons for a school event.

Following the incident, Gajendra Gurung, the director and headmaster of the school, was arrested hours after a first information report was filed based on the complaint from family members of the boy.

“The boy was still in school uniform when the body was found hanging inside his home,” a police officer said.

The boy’s father and elder brother alleged that the school authorities had been pressuring the minor to sell coupons for a school event.

A section of the school’s teachers, however, denied the allegation before the police.

“Despite his best efforts, my brother could not meet the target. As a result, he was mentally tortured and humiliated. He was sent back home several times,” said the boy’s elder brother.

“I, too, helped my brother sell the coupons so that he could raise some more money,” he added.

School teachers expressed their grief and said the boy was a good student and popular for his dance skills.

“However, we noticed recently that he had been skipping classes,” a teacher said on condition of anonymity.

“This week, for example, he attended classes only on three days. He came up with some reason or the other for remaining absent,” the teacher added.

Pankaj Prasad, additional public prosecutor, said school director Gurung was produced before the Darjeeling district court on Saturday and was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

