Daund passengers plan “Rail Roko” protest on January 17

Pune: For the demand to restart the daily Pune – Daund shuttle Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train between Pune and Daund, Baramati Member of Parliament Supriya Sule took a meeting with Pune railway division senior officials on Monday.

While the Pune – Lonavla local train service has resumed as part of the lockdown relaxation steps, the DEMU train is yet to restarted causing inconvenience to its regular passengers. They have been demanding to restart the service immediately.

The passenger group plans to hold “Rail Roko” protest on January 17 to press for their demand.

“Today we had a meeting with the Pune railway division officials and several topics were discussed about our Baramati constituency. One of the major demand made to the railway administration was to restart the Pune – Daund daily shuttle train service, as the entire route’s electrification work is completed. There are many people who are in emergency services sector who travel between these two cities daily. They should be allowed to travel through trains on Daund to Pune route,” said Sule.

Meanwhile, the Daund Pune Daund Pravasi Sangh met political leaders and representatives of various organisations in Daund on Sunday. ‘

“The meeting was chalk out the future plan of action and to discuss to restart the DEMU services immediately. We have given an ultimatum to the railways to restart the train service immediately or else we will carry out “Rail Roko” Daund railway track on January 17.” said Vikas Deshpande, secretary, Daund Pune Daund Pravasi Sangh.