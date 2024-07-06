 Day after lineman’s death on duty, contractual workers block Kharar highway - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Day after lineman’s death on duty, contractual workers block Kharar highway

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 06, 2024 09:43 PM IST

Raising slogans against the government, scores of union members across the state gathered and initially blocked the Kharar highway; later, police urged them to move to the roadside near Kharar bus stand to avoid inconvenience to the public

A day after a contractual lineman with the Kharar electricity department died after being electrocuted while repairing an electricity pole on the civil hospital road, the Contractual Workers’ Union of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) blocked the Kharar-Ropar highway on Saturday morning in protest.

Members of the Contractual Workers’ Union of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited staging a protest in Kharar on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Members of the Contractual Workers’ Union of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited staging a protest in Kharar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Raising slogans against the government, scores of union members across the state gathered and initially blocked the Kharar highway. Later, police urged them to move to the roadside near Kharar bus stand to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Multiple cops under the supervision of Kharar DSP Karan Sandhu and Mullanpur DSP Dharmvir Singh were deployed at the protest site.

The protesters accused the Punjab government and electricity department of not ensuring safety of the contractual workers.

They demanded a permanent job for the family member of the deceased lineman, identified as Satwinder Singh, along with pension and around 1-crore compensation for his family.

“We met the Punjab chief minister and informed him about the deaths of the number of contractual workers due to the power department’s negligence. There are no monetary benefits for these employees and they risk their lives every day. Punjab Police should take legal action against the chief minister and the state power minister. We will not end the protest till the lineman’s family is promised government job and compensation,” said Balhar Singh, the union’s state president.

The protest was called off around 7 pm after senior officials of the electricity department promised a job to the deceased’s wife, along with pension for his salary, along with other monetary help.

“The body will be handed over to the family post autopsy on Sunday,” a cop said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Day after lineman’s death on duty, contractual workers block Kharar highway
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On