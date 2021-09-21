Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Day on, body of man fished out of Yamunanagar canal
others

Day on, body of man fished out of Yamunanagar canal

The man had drowned when the boat, in which had accompanied a rescue team that was looking for missing neighbour, had capsized.
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 02:42 AM IST
Vijay alias Vicky Dhawan had drowned in the Yamunanagar canal when the boat, in which he had accompanied a rescue team to search for missing neighbour, had capsized. The neighbour’s body is yet to be fished out. (HT PHOTO)

A day after a boat capsized in Western Jamuna Canal at Hamida Head in Yamunanagar camp area, the body of one of the men, who had gone missing, was recovered on Monday. He was identified as Vijay alias Vicky Dhawan, who had accompanied a rescue team that had gone to look for his friend, Satinder Singh, who was feared to have accidentally drowned in the canal while immersing the ashes of his relative. There is still no trace of Satinder or the diver, who had gone missing after the boat capsized.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haryana schools reopen for Classes 1 to 3, 45% attendance on Day 1

Gurugram land release case: CBI court asks for status of probe against Hooda, officers

Delhi police blocked highway, not us: Farmers

After change of guard in Punjab, protesters shift focus to Channi’s residence from Patiala
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP