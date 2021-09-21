Day on, body of man fished out of Yamunanagar canal

A day after a boat capsized in Western Jamuna Canal at Hamida Head in Yamunanagar camp area, the body of one of the men, who had gone missing, was recovered on Monday. He was identified as Vijay alias Vicky Dhawan, who had accompanied a rescue team that had gone to look for his friend, Satinder Singh, who was feared to have accidentally drowned in the canal while immersing the ashes of his relative. There is still no trace of Satinder or the diver, who had gone missing after the boat capsized.

