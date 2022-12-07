Days after kidnapping, child’s body recovered from Kushinagar in UP

The body of a 7-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Abubakar locality near Deoria railway station on Sunday (December 4), was recovered from village Rampur Buzurg under Hata police station of Kushinagar district on Tuesday.

Police said three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the minor boy, who studied in Anjuman Islamia, near Deoria railway station and lived in Shri Krishna Colony.

Police said they have started gathering CCTV footage to find a clue about the kidnappers.

After kidnapping the boy on Sunday, the kidnappers had pasted a notice on a nearby shop demanding ₹30 lakh ransom before December 10 to ensure the child’s release.

They had warned that the boy would be killed if the ransom amount wasn’t received.

Police sources said miscreants had lured the boy by offering him chocolates and then kidnapped him on a motorcycle. Police said in their message the kidnappers had also mentioned that they had already received ₹1 lakh from someone who had entrusted them to execute the kidnapping.

Police are however clueless as to how the boy was found dead four days ahead of the December 10 deadline set by the kidnappers.