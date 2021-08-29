‘Dead’ doctor posted to Bihar’s DMCH

PATNA: A posting order of doctors, issued by the Bihar health department on August 12, has now gone viral after it was found that the list allegedly mentions the name of a lady doctor who died around 11 months back.

This is the second time in five months that the health department has allegedly goofed up with its posting order of doctors. Earlier, on March 8, the department had promoted and posted as civil surgeon of Sheikhpura Dr Ram Narayan Ram, who died on February 7.

As per the recent government order, the doctor in question, Shiwangee, was to join the Darbhanga Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as a senior resident in the department of anesthesiology.

Associate professor and head of the department of anaesthesiology, DMCH, Dr Hari Damodar Singh, said Shiwangee had not joined as yet.

“Some journalists showed us newspaper cuttings of the news related to the doctor’s death last September when she was posted at the Nalanda Medical College Hospital in Patna. All I know for sure is that she has not joined my department as yet,” he said.

The government order, posting 406 doctors to different health facilities across the state, had asked them to join their place of posting within a week from the date of issue of the order.

“You should pose this question to the department,” said Dr Manibhushan Sharma, medical superintendent, DMCH, when this reporter asked him about the doctor posted to the anaesthesiology department of his hospital.

“We get to hear from people that the doctor, posted here as per the order, has died some 11 months back,” he added.

Dr Sharma then defended the department.

“The posting order in case of Dr Shiwangee clearly mentions under the column of ‘online registration number’ that she ‘did not apply’. Registration numbers are mentioned in case of other applicants. So, how can a person who did not apply be posted to some place. Her name may have figured erroneously in the list,” he added.

A senior officer in the health department refused to comment on the issue, saying he was not the competent person to speak to the media.

The March 8 issue had echoed in the legislative council as opposition leaders then lapped it up, causing embarrassment to the government.

Health officials had then clarified that the incumbent was alive when interview for promotion had taken place. The department, however, did not get to know about the doctor’s death during the intervening period when the transfer orders were issued.