Deadliest day in HP as virus claims 64 lives

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed the deadliest day since the outbreak of the coronavirus after 64 patients succumbed to the contagion, the highest single-day fatality. The death toll has now reached 1,989.

The highest 21 deaths were reported in Kangra, the most populous district and worst-hit by the second wave of Covid. Twelve people died in Solan, 10 in Mandi, seven in Shimla, four each in Sirmaur and Una, three in Chamba, two in Hamirpur and one in Kullu.

Kangra alone accounts for 27% of the fatalities, followed by Shimla (20%) and Mandi 11%. The state has a case fatality ratio of 1.41%. Meanwhile, the state recorded 4,977 fresh infections, taking the state’s tally to 1,40,759.

Of the new cases, 1,526 were recorded in Kangra, 881 in Mandi, 583 in Shimla, 443 in Hamirpur, 335 in Bilaspur, 313 in Una, 274 in Solan, 266 in Chamba, 213 in Sirmaur, 117 in Kullu, 29 in Lahaul-Spiti and 19 in Kinnaur.

RECOVERIES BREACH 1L MARK

Recoveries in the state breached the 1 lakh mark as on Tuesday. A total of 1,02,499 people have recovered in the state. The highest number of people have recovered in Kangra, followed by 15,222 in Mandi and 15,011 in Shimla.

There are 36,232 active cases in the state, of which Kangra (10,745) has the highest, followed by Mandi (3,936), Solan (3,841) and Shimla (3,537).

In terms of total case count, Kangra, is the worst-hit district with 29,310 infections and is followed by Mandi with 19,390 cases and Shimla 18,966. These three district share about 60% of the disease burden of the state.

Solan’s case tally has reached 17,058, Sirmaur 10,718, Hamirpur 7,826, Una 9,222, Bilaspur 8,553, Kullu 6,870, Chamba 6,450, Lahaul-Spiti 2,224 and Kinnaur 2,172.