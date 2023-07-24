Seven killed in rain-related incidents across U.P. in a day; 17 dists flood-hit

LUCKNOW Seven people were killed in rain-related incidents across U.P. in the past 24 hours, said the relief commissioner in a statement on Monday. While two persons died in Mirzapur, five deaths were reported from Etah due to drowning, according to the statement.

A total of 326 villages in 17 districts have been hit by floods. These districts include -- Aligarh, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Budaun, and Shahjahanpur. In all, 81,740 people have been affected by the floods.

In view of the situation, the district administrations have already shifted 1,430 people to flood shelters. According to the state irrigation department, Ganga is flowing above the danger level at Kachla Bridge in Budaun and in Farrukhabad.

Significantly, more-than-excess rainfall has been recorded in seven districts, excess rainfall in 12 districts, normal rainfall in 19 districts, deficient rainfall in 31 districts, and extremely deficient rainfall in six districts.

