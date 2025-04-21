Deaf and dumb woman gang raped in Kaushambi, two held

A deaf and dumb woman living with her parents at a brick kiln located in a village under Charwa police station area, was kidnapped and gang raped by two youths, late on Sunday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The police has detained two suspects in the case.

The woman was found unconscious in the bushes on Monday morning. The victim’s family lodged a complaint against two accused youths at Charwa police station.

A family hailing from Banda district worked at a brick kiln in Ratgahan village, under the Charwa police station area, in Kaushambi. The family also stayed in a hut at the same location. On Sunday night, the 28-year-old deaf and dumb woman came out of the hut to answer nature’s call. It is alleged in the complaint that two youths from the village who were sitting at the brick kiln forcibly dragged her to the bushes.

As per the complaint, both the youths raped the woman and when the girl resisted, they thrashed her.

The family was shocked to find the daughter missing in the morning. During the search, the girl was found lying unconscious in the bushes. The family members took the girl to the police station and filed a complaint against the accused youths.

ACP, Chail, Satyendra Prasad Tiwari, said that a probe was on in the complaint and action will be taken against the accused after investigation.

Class 11 student dies in road mishap

A Class 11 student was hit by a crane, while returning home on her bicycle after school, on Monday afternoon. The student was critically injured in the accident.

Area residents caught the crane driver and handed him over to the police. On receiving information, police took the injured student to CHC, where doctors referred her to Prayagraj. However, the girl died on the way to Prayagraj.

As per reports, Shreya, 18, the eldest of three children of Anand Tiwari, resident of Pure Bashu, under the Raniganj police station in Pratapgarh, was a student of Class 11 at Devki Vidya Mandir located on the Varanasi-Lucknow highway.

After school got over around noon on Monday, Shreya was on her bicycle when the driver of a speeding crane, coming from Raniganj side, hit Shreya while overtaking a vehicle. Seeing the accident, passers-by chased and caught the crane driver.

The injured student was brought to Raniganj Trauma Centre where doctors referred her to Prayagraj. However, she died on the way to Prayagraj. The Raniganj police reached the spot and took the driver into custody and sent the body of the girl for a post-mortem examination.