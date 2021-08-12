Decision on 10pm deadline for Pune will be taken at Covid review meet: civic chief

PUNE After the state government’s order on Wednesday announcing operation timings for various businesses till 10 pm, the issue of whether shops and malls in Pune will also get an extension to daily closing times will be discussed at the weekly Covid review meeting, officials said.

After the latest round of relaxations being implemented in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from Monday, restaurants are allowed dine-ins till 10 pm.

Shops, malls, gyms, salons, beauty parlours, and spas are allowed to operate till 8 pm.

The state government’s latest order, effective August 15 throughout Maharashtra, allows shops and malls to also operate till 10 pm.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said that the matter would be discussed at the weekly review meeting. “At the weekly Covid review meeting this particular matter will be discussed,” said Vikram Kumar.

Business operators from various sectors, especially malls and gyms, feel that it would be beneficial to have a closing timing of 10pm.

“Pre-Covid, we used to have batches till 10pm and many used to come to gyms directly from offices and then go home. Now, mostly people are working from home and have to work till late evening. So if we are allowed to operate till 10pm then more people would be able to join,” said Nilesh Kale, president, Pune Fitness Club Association.

Mall operators also shared the same thought. “We welcome the decision to extend timings. Especially the food and beverage operators who would hope to get more patrons during this time,” said Mahesh M, chief executive officer (CEO), Creaticity Mall, Pune.

He also added that the precondition of allowing only fully vaccinated people in malls will discourage those with a single jab. “With all safety and hygiene protocols in place and with plenty of outdoor and open spaces, we are well suited to provide the ideal environment for shopping and dining, but we are looking forward to further relaxations soon,” said Mahesh M.

Representatives of the traders’ association however said that they are comfortable with the 8pm deadline for now. “In the main market of Pune, late afternoon and evening are peak hours. Customers usually come till 8-8.30 pm. So the current closing timing of 8 pm is fine now,” said Mahendra Pitaliya, secretary, Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP).