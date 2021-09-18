Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Declare districts free of manual scavenging by Sept 22, says Safai Karmachari Commission

Till manual scavenging is fully eliminated, the safai karamcharis commission wants only those equipped with full gear to b given the cleaning work
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Chandigarh Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission on issued instructions to all municipal commissioners and additional deputy commissioners (Urban Development) for ensuring the strict compliance of the law on no manual scavenging. They have also asked these officers to furnish a report declaring their districts as Manual Scavenger Free by September 22.

The law the commission wants enforced is ‘The Prevention of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013’. Commission chairman Gejja Ram Valmiki said that in a letter dated September 3, 2021, the commission had expressed concern over the violations of this law and asked all authorities to deploy only those sewer men of municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats that had been equipped with fully safety gear.

The chairman added that local government department has also entrusted all municipal commissioners and ADC (UD) with the duty of getting confirmation from the DC concerned that their district is free from manual scavenging. He added that the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board chief executive officer has also been asked to ensure strict compliance of the Act in all institutions under its purview.

