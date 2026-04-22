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Decomposed body of kidnapped businessman found in Odisha's Ganjam

Decomposed body of kidnapped businessman found in Odisha's Ganjam

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 08:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Berhampur , The police on Wednesday recovered the decomposed body of a real estate businessman who was allegedly kidnapped about a week ago for ransom, an officer said.

Decomposed body of kidnapped businessman found in Odisha's Ganjam

The deceased was identified as Sudhir Patra of Satyanarayanpur near Gopalpur. He was allegedly abducted by a group of unknown miscreants at about

6.30 pm on April 15 from Dura, near here, while he was going to his village on a motorcycle.

On that night, the miscreants demanded 2 crore as ransom from the family members for his release.

Since then, the family members have not received any communication from the deceased or the kidnappers, said the police officer.

Patra's highly decomposed body was found in the forest area near Gajalabadi under Sorada police station limits of the district.

"We have rushed to the spot along with the family members of the deceased and the scientific team after getting information about the discovery of a decomposed body in the jungle," Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Berhampur Sadar, Subhransu Parida, said.

"Now we have registered a case of kidnapping and murder," said the SDPO.

Police said the exact reason for the kidnapping and murder incident was yet to be clear.

"We are investigating from various possible angles, including the business rivalry, past enmity, etc. We have established some clues in the case, and the culprits will be arrested soon," said the police officer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Decomposed body of kidnapped businessman found in Odisha's Ganjam
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Decomposed body of kidnapped businessman found in Odisha's Ganjam
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