BJP leader consumes poison, dies

MEERUT A district-based BJP leader, Deepak (who goes by his first name), killed himself by consuming poison on Sunday. Speaking on the incident, party leaders said that he was a dedicated worker and described his unfortunate death as a big loss to the party. The victim’s brother Sandeep has said that Deepak took the extreme step as he was depressed. (HT Photo)

The victim’s brother Sandeep has said that Deepak took the extreme step as he was depressed. Deepak was a resident of Molalla Raijadgan in Kandhla town of district Shamli. He was the research in-charge of the party’s backwards cell in Shamli.

Deepak was trying to contest for the post of chairman and had also submitted his application to contest for the counselor post from ward 1 as ward 3 was reserved for a scheduled caste candidate. Notably, when Deepak was just 19 years old, he had won the civic polls from ward 3.