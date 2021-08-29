Deepender Hooda seeks action against Karnal SDM over Saturday’s lathicharge

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday condemned Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha’s instructions to the police to “break the head of the protesters” during the farmers’ protest in Karnal on Saturday, and demanded action against him.

Interacting with the media in Bhiwani, Hooda said, “The use of such words by an SDM-rank official against farmers, who are protesting for their rights for the last nine months, are unacceptable and the government should take strict action against him.”

“The instructions given by the IAS officer shows how much the government respects the farmers and how much it is concerned for them,” he added.

Hooda was referring to a video clip in which the SDM can be seen briefing cops on how to stop protestors from marching towards the venue of BJP meeting.

“I’m the duty magistrate and I’m giving you these instructions in writing. Hit them with your cane straightaway. Any doubt? Will you hit them? Will you let them cross this barricade? There is no doubt, no confusion,” he had said in the video.

“The next government will be of pro-farmers and the officers who think of democracy as a rule of ‘lathi tantra’ will have to give answers for their actions,” Hooda said.

“Such words were said by the officer after getting patronage from the BJP-JJP coalition,” the Congress MP added.