Defunct streetlights still keep city junctions in the dark in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Progress in the repair or replacement of defunct streetlights at key junctions of the city has been rather slow. While the officials estimate that it may take months to put all the non-functioning lights back into use, Lucknow Municipal Corporation said it has put into action a plan and funded teams concerned for the same, and that a review of the issue by the divisional commissioner was expected soon.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob said streetlights at junctions were more neglected than those in the interior parts of the city. “What often happens is that since no one calls to complain about the lack of lights on the main crossings, they do not get fixed. But people in colonies and interior areas file complaints often and get the issue taken of quicker. The fixing of streetlights should not be on a complaint-based system, rather there should be a system in place which takes cognisance of the issue suo moto.”

“In Jankipuram, defunct streetlights on roads running alongside apartment buildings were repaired post-Diwali. Still, there are many requests for high-mast installations at the Tedhi Pulia and Lakshman junctions,” said Anupam Gupta, a resident. People in Gomti Nagar complained of potholed-filled roads without streetlights. Several streets at Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar and near the Summit Building are rendered completely dark post 7:30 pm, they said.

“Getting the non-functional lights repaired should not exceed 48 hours ideally,” said Jacob. She is due to have another review meeting on the issue soon.

Post a meeting with the divisional commissioner, the operations of ESSL, which is given the contract for maintenance of streetlights under the One City One Operator scheme, have become smoother, said municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh. “ESSL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) has also received the work order to look after 88 villages that have been added to the LMC area,” he said.

The areas that do not factor into the duties of ESSL are being taken care of by LMC.

Sanjay Katiyar, the chief engineer at the streetlights department, had earlier said the LMC teams suffered from a lack of manpower. He said the issue had since been rectified, and the teams were now adequately staffed.

