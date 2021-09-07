Defunct toilet reopens in Ambala slum

The sole community toilet catering to over 150 slum families in Ambala City’s Amba Market has been finally restored, after remaining defunct for almost a year.

Hindustan Times had earlier highlighted the plight of slum dwellers, especially women, who were forced to defecate in the open.

Municipal corporation commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata on Monday said, “The toilet services have been restored. The sewer pipe of the particular toilet was choked, due to which it was closed. I had already written to the public health engineering department (PHED) for cleaning it and work was completed last week.”

Civic affairs experts had also pointed to the violation of open defecation-free (ODF)++ status that mentioned “…not a single person is found defecating and/or urinating in the open, all community and public toilets are functional and well-maintained….”

Khadgata had, however, rejected the claim and vouched for the presence of two more toilets in the area.

‘It will choke again’

Meanwhile, Mukesh, a slum dweller, contended that the re-opening was temporary. “The pipe will get choked again,” he said.

Seconding his apprehension, ward councillor Mithun Verma said the sewer line of the toilet is not connected to any main line and so the problem will prevail in future too. “I will raise it before PHED officials,” the Congress leader said.

Dinesh Gaba, executive engineer, PHED, said, “There will be no such problem in the future and the concern will be cleared out with the councillor.”