Delegation meets DM over Kashi Railway Station Mosque notice

A delegation of prominent Muslim community leaders met with Varanasi district magistrate Satyendra Kumar on Thursday to discuss a notice recently affixed to the Ganj Shaheeda Masjid at the entrance of the Kashi Railway Station. The notice, issued by railway officials, demands that the mosque premises be vacated by June 20 to facilitate station expansion.

A delegation of community leaders, led by Mufti-e-Banaras Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, submits a memorandum regarding the Ganj Shaheeda Mosque to district magistrate Satyendra Kumar. (HT)

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The delegation was led by Shahar Mufti Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani and SM Yaseen, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC). Other members included Maulana Abdul Baqi, Maulana Abdullah Nasir, Abul Hashim (president of the Jamiat Ulama, Banaras) and Haji Ekhlaq Ahmed.

According to the AIMC, the railway administration claims the mosque was built illegally on railway land and obstructs ongoing redevelopment work. The notice references the dismissal of a court case, Anjuman Intezamia vs. Union of India, on August 28, 2024, said the AIMC.

The mosque committee was warned that if the structure is not removed by June 20, 2026, the administration will proceed with demolition.

However, the AIMC has rejected the notice as misleading, noting that it lacks both an official signature and a date of issue. Furthermore, the committee maintains that the court case cited in the notice pertains to a different piece of land and does not involve the mosque structure.

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{{^usCountry}} SM Yaseen stated that the mosque dates back to 1034 and is recorded in 1883-84 settlement maps. “The AIMC will fight a legal battle at every level to save the mosque,” Yaseen said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SM Yaseen stated that the mosque dates back to 1034 and is recorded in 1883-84 settlement maps. “The AIMC will fight a legal battle at every level to save the mosque,” Yaseen said. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the meeting, Yaseen expressed gratitude to the district magistrate for his response. “The district magistrate listened to our concerns carefully and assured us that the matter would be resolved through discussions with the railway administration. He also guaranteed that no immediate action would be taken.”

Kashi Railway Station is currently undergoing significant redevelopment, which includes the construction of three-storey buildings at both entrances and a 200-metre-long connecting concourse.