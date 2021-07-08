Delhi: Another heatwave day, but IMD says relief in sight

Delhi continued to reel under the ongoing heatwave with the maximum temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), reaching 42.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, six degrees above normal for this time of the year. However, forecasters said relief is in sight as the mercury is likely to drop by at least two degrees from Thursday onwards.

IMD data shows that Delhi experienced a spell of heatwave from June 29 to July 2 with the day temperature rising to as high as 43.5°C on June 30, seven degrees above normal which the IMD classifies as a ‘severe heatwave day’. However, thunderstorm and light showers on July 2 brought the mercury down, pulling the city out of the heatwave spell. From July 4, the city has been again experiencing heatwave-like conditions with the maximum temperature remaining above the 40°C-mark.

In the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C or when the day temperature exceeds the region’s normal maximum temperature by 4.5 degrees. A severe heatwave is declared when there is a departure of 6.5 degrees or above from the normal temperatures.

“The mercury is likely to subside Thursday onwards and so will the level of discomfort people are facing right now,” said a senior IMD official.

On Monday, the IMD revised the dates for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi and parts of northwest and central India to July 10. According to the Met department, this will be the most delayed monsoon in at least the last 17 years. The last time the monsoon had arrived this late was on July 9, 2006.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology) at Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster, said on Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to drop by at least two degrees. By Friday, there are chances of thundershowers, which will intensify on July 10-11 in what could be called the “most delayed” monsoon in recent years. Hence, a further drop in the day temperature is expected by July 10, bringing much relief from the soaring heat and humidity.

“This has been by far the most delayed monsoon in almost two decades. Now, that the monsoon trough is slowly progressing over northwest India, a drop in temperature is likely. Thundershowers are likely to intensify and bring in rainfall by July 10, with the day temperature likely to drop to around 35°C,” said Palawat.

He further said so far, Delhi has been experiencing a combination of soaring heat and high humidity. “On Thursday, even if humidity is high on account of south easterly winds coming from the Bay of Bengal, the drop in temperature will bring some respite, he said.