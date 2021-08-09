Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘faceless’ transport services on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Delhi government will launch on August 11 “faceless transport services” that entails providing services such as issuing learner’s licence and registration certificate online, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.

The service will be formally launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. “All services except issuing driving licence and vehicle fitness are now faceless, meaning applicants don’t have to visit transport authority offices for them,” Gahlot said.

With this, Delhi will become one of the first states in the country to bring all transport-related services online, allowing people to save time and money spent on visiting motor licensing officers (MLOs), officials said. Maharashtra is also trying a similar model.

Kejriwal is likely to launch the services from the IP Estate MLO, officials said, adding trials of online learning tests have begun at the Sarai Kale Khan and Vasant Vihar offices and over 50 people have been provided learning licences so far.

In another tweet, Gahlot congratulated a Delhi resident who was given his learner’s licence test online. “Congrats Adi ! You are one of country’’s first to pass this facial recognition enabled E-LL test. Delhiites get true freedom from long queues. With all services available at their homes, Delhi under able leadership of @ArvindKejriwal has set yet another example for the country,” the minister said, responding to the tweet posted by Adi Singh who praised the department for the initiative.

Gahlot also held a meeting with motor licensing officers to discuss ongoing preparations for the launch of the faceless services. “Held a meeting with all the MLOs over preparations of the faceless services. All these faceless services will be dedicated to the public by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11,” Gahlot tweeted.

The transport department was working on providing online services since February, the official said.

The services will include those related to driving licence and registration certificates such as duplicate copies, change in address, international driving permit and transfer of ownership, they said.

According to officials, the majority of transactions at the transport department offices are related to driving licences and registration certificates. In 2019, over 1 million transactions were related to driving licences, and nearly 1.3 million were related to registration certificates, records with the state transport department showed.