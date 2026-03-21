Delhi CM flags off 300 e-buses, launches Nanaksar - Ghaziabad bus service

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 300 new electric buses, launched an inter-state e-bus service between Nanaksar in Old Rajinder Nagar, and Ghaziabad and laid the foundation stone for a multi-storey Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office building at the Indraprastha bus depot. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at a flags off event of 300 electric buses at the Indraprastha Bus Depot, in New Delhi, India, on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The chief minister also relaunched the electric vehicle (EV) incentive portal and oversaw the disbursal of more than ₹24 crore in subsidies to 12,877 beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT), officials said.

The newly launched Nanaksar–Ghaziabad e-bus service will cover a distance of around 21 km, connecting Bhajanpura, Loni Road, the UP border, Pasonda, Hindon Airport and Mohan Nagar. Officials said three electric buses will operate on a pilot basis, running 12 trips daily between 7.15am and 10.10pm, with fares capped at ₹53.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the initiatives are part of efforts to strengthen a clean and modern public transport system in the Capital.

“These initiatives are important steps towards building a public transport system that is clean, affordable, safe and future-ready,” she said, adding that green mobility will help reduce pollution and improve commuting convenience.

The 300 newly inducted buses are low-floor, air-conditioned and equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking systems and accessibility features for persons with disabilities.

With their addition, Delhi’s total bus fleet has crossed 6,100, officials said, adding that the government is targeting 5,000 electric buses by the end of the year and a larger expansion of the fleet to at least 13,000 in the coming years.

Gupta added that measures such as depot modernisation, redevelopment of inter-state bus terminals and strengthening of the pollution under control certificate system are being implemented. On EV subsidies, Gupta said delays in disbursal had been addressed through system reforms.

“The government has ensured that beneficiaries receive their entitled benefits on time by transferring more than ₹24 crore directly into their accounts,” she said.

Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the electric bus rollout marks a step towards expanding zero-emission public transport infrastructure. “The rollout of 300 electric buses and the launch of the Nanaksar-Ghaziabad service mark significant progress in making Delhi’s public transport modern and environment-friendly,” he said.

The foundation stone for a new DTC office building was also laid. The facility, to be built over approximately 1,800 square metres, will include administrative offices, a conference room, staff workspaces and energy-efficient systems. A temporary office arrangement is being planned to ensure continuity of operations during construction.

Officials said the EV incentive portal has been integrated with the public financial management system to streamline subsidy payments, and pending cases will be cleared in phases, while fresh applications have been reopened.