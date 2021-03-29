Delhi CM, L-G urge people to celebrate Holi indoors

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will not attend any public Holi programme in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases and appealed to people to celebrate the festival with their families and avoid crowds. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal had the same piece of advice for people urging them not to engage in gatherings and public celebrations.

“Cases of coronavirus have increased in the last few days. In view of this, I am not attending Holi programmes being organised in public this time. I appeal to all of you to celebrate Holi with your family and avoid crowds. Follow the rules of coronavirus prevention,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Baijal too tweeted in Hindi, “Heartiest congratulations on Shab-e-Barat. I request all to celebrate the festival at your homes in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic and adhere to all rules and regulations to protect yourself and your loved ones from the viral infection.”

This year, the festivals of Holi and Shab-e-Barat coincided and fell on Sunday and Monday respectively. Large gatherings and celebration in public spaces mark both these festivals.

The comments from the chief minister and the L-G came on a day when the Delhi government deployed more than 100 teams across the city to enforce guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which prohibits any gathering or celebration in public spaces on the occasions of Shab-e-Barat, Holi and Navratri (starting from April 13). The Delhi Police, too, has deployed teams for enforcement of the DDMA order.

“The enforcement drives will focus not only on arterial roads and market areas but also roads interlinking residential colonies, parks, open grounds and areas outside temples and community halls. People found violating the order will be booked under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws,” said a senior official in the government’s revenue department.

On Tuesday, the DDMA had prohibited celebrations and gatherings in public places in view of the festivals, while asking officials to conduct Covid-19 tests randomly on passengers entering the Capital from airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals.

On Saturday, the DDMA also restricted the size of gatherings for marriages to 200 in open spaces and 100 in closed spaces, and capped the number of people attending funeral or functions related to last rites at 50.