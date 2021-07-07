Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Commission for Women gets extension

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal and her team’s tenure has been extended for another term of three years, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

“Delhi Commission for Women has been doing an excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another one term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Maliwal was appointed at the head of the women’s welfare body in 2015. This will be her third consecutive term at the organisation. The commission comprises the chairperson, a member secretary and five other members.

Responding to CM’s announcement, Maliwal tweeted, “We are grateful to the CM for giving us this opportunity to serve the people of Delhi.”

She said the commission has handled more than six lakh cases over the past six years. “We have successfully rescued thousands of girls from traffickers. Our intervention has helped rehabilitate hundreds of rape survivors. Also, we have strengthened the 181 helpline to an extent that no call goes unheard,” said Maliwal.

